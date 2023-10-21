Delhi Police arrested one person in connection with the murder of a Swiss woman

New Delhi: A woman's body was discovered yesterday near a Municipal Corporation school in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area. On Saturday, a person was arrested in connection with her murder. This information was provided by the police. A police officer stated that a man called Gurpreet had been arrested. After interrogation, police determined that the deceased woman was a Swiss national from Zurich.

Gurpreet first met her in Switzerland. According to the police, the accused purchased an old car and then put the body in it after the murder. When her body smelled foul, he threw it on the roadside and fled. Police also informed, about Rs 2 crore had been recovered from the accused.

According to police, a woman's legs and hands were tied with a metal chain. In this case, the police had filed a murder investigation. The body was found near a school on Friday morning, and through CCTV footage, it was discovered that the body was brought there in a car.

Another officer said, The registration number of the vehicle was traced, after which a police team traced the owner of the vehicle. The owner says that he sold the car two months ago. The officer said that an investigation into the matter is going on. At present, there is a sensation in the area after the body of a foreign woman was found. The police are busy investigating this entire matter.