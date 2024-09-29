Delhi Police Constable Killed In Hit-And-Run While Investigating Crime Spike

In a tragic incident early Sunday morning, a Delhi Police constable lost his life in a hit-and-run accident in the Nangloi area. The victim, identified as Sandeep, was on duty investigating a recent increase in robbery cases when the incident occurred.



Sandeep, who was stationed at the Nangloi Police Station, was in plain clothes and riding a motorcycle when he noticed a WagonR being driven recklessly. As he signaled the driver to slow down, the vehicle suddenly accelerated, striking Sandeep from behind and dragging him for approximately 10 meters before colliding with a parked car.

The injured constable was quickly transported to Sonia Hospital and later transferred to Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar. Unfortunately, due to the severity of his injuries, Sandeep was pronounced dead upon arrival.

DCP Jimmy Chiram, addressing the media, stated that police teams have been formed to apprehend two suspects who fled the scene. The authorities have identified the individuals involved and recovered the vehicle used in the incident. Initial investigations suggest a case of road rage, though a thorough inquiry is ongoing.

This tragic event highlights the risks faced by law enforcement officers in the line of duty and underscores the importance of road safety and responsible driving.