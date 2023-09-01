Delhi Police Deny Lockdown Rumors During G20 Summit; Establishes Controlled Zone

The Delhi Police has officially refuted rumors of a citywide lockdown from September 8 to 10 in connection with the G20 Summit. Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa, speaking to ANI, emphatically stated that such claims are factually incorrect.

However, she explained that due to the presence of numerous heads of state and international organizations, a "controlled zone" has been established in New Delhi. During this period from September 8 to 10, all commercial establishments in the designated area will remain closed.

Residents within this restricted zone will be allowed to move freely by presenting valid identification, while there will be no restrictions on the movement of essential goods entering Delhi through its borders.

The G20 Summit is a significant event scheduled to take place in New Delhi from September 9 to 10, with prominent foreign dignitaries, including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, expected to attend.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his inability to travel to India, and instead, his foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia at the G20 Summit. There is also speculation that Chinese President Xi Jinping may skip the summit, according to India Today.

To assist delegates and tourists during this period, the Delhi Police introduced a virtual help desk providing real-time traffic updates, essential maps, police services, social media updates, and medical facilities. The New Delhi district will be designated as "Controlled Zone-I" from 5 am on September 8 to 11:59 pm on September 10 to facilitate the summit, which is expected to be attended by 29 heads of state, top officials of the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organizations.

The G20 Summit will be held at the newly constructed international convention and exhibition center, Bharat Mandapam, at Pragati Maidan.