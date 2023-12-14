Delhi Police Detains Gurgaon Couple In Connection With Parliament Security Breach

After the security breach at the Parliament, the Delhi Police arrived in Gurgaon to apprehend a couple suspected of hosting the five accused overnight, as per police reports.

The Gurgaon Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Varun Dahiya, stated that Vishal Sharma and his wife Rakhi were detained by Delhi Police at approximately 5:30 pm on Wednesday from their residence in Gurgaon's Sector 7 Housing Board Colony. Dahiya mentioned that they were taken into custody for questioning, leaving their minor child at home. Vishal Sharma, who has resided in the house for about two decades, works as a driver by profession. According to the ACP, the accused linked to the Parliament protest had stayed at Sharma's residence for a day. Vishal Sharma is originally from Haryana's Hisar.

In reference to the fifth accused, Lalit Jha, Dahiya mentioned that they are in the process of gathering evidence and are willing to collaborate with Delhi Police by providing any necessary assistance. He added, "Since this falls under the jurisdiction of Delhi Police, they have taken the couple in for interrogation. We are gathering information on this matter and will share it with them accordingly."

