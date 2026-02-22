Delhi Police nab accused, pistol seized

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the murder of a local resident in the national capital's Nand Nagri area and recovered a pistol along with three live cartridges from his possession, officials said on Saturday.

The arrest was made by a team from Nand Nagri Police Station following a sustained investigation into the killing of Mohd. Umardin near Bade School in the locality.

Police said the breakthrough came after investigators collected technical inputs, local intelligence and other evidence.

The accused has been identified as Sunil alias Deepu alias Narender (34), son of Bishan Singh and a resident of Nand Nagri's B-block. He was apprehended after the police team zeroed in on him based on clues gathered during the probe.

The operation was carried out by a dedicated team led by Inspector Anand Yadav, along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Parmod, Head Constables Deepak, Vipin and Rohit, and Constables Jitender and Vimal.

"During sustained interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to committing the murder," police said.

A country-made pistol along with three live cartridges was recovered from the possession of the accused, which is suspected to have been used in the crime.

Further verification revealed that the accused is a habitual offender and has previously been involved in at least eight criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, snatching, causing hurt and offences under the Arms Act.

Police officials said the arrest has effectively solved the murder case, though investigations are continuing to establish the exact motive behind the killing and whether any accomplices were involved.

The recovered weapon has been sent for forensic examination, and investigators are also analysing call records and other evidence to rec