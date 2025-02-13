Live
- Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary 2025: Inspiring Quotes by the Nightingale of India
- Srikalahasti MLA invites Union Ministers for Sivaratri fete
- South Korea: Yoon attends likely final hearing of impeachment trial
- Northwest Australia bracing for severe cyclone
- All eyes on Shivakumar’s next move amid Siddaramaiah's ambitions to lead party in Karnataka Assembly polls
- World Radio Day 2025: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Fascinating Facts
- Indian women's team banks on home support ahead of the FIH Pro League matches
- Wordle #1335 Hints and Clues for Thursday, February 13th - Find the Answer
- Working as a tool for anti-national activities: Nadda on Oppn walkout
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Gaya today
Just In
Delhi private schools double down on AI misuse
New Delhi: Is AI a boon or a bane? As the debate intensifies, several private schools in Delhi are doubling down on the misuse of AI and deploying...
New Delhi: Is AI a boon or a bane? As the debate intensifies, several private schools in Delhi are doubling down on the misuse of AI and deploying software to detect if students are taking the help of tools to do assignments. The fear is that excessive use of AI will stunt creativity and initiative, according to several educators. Sudha Acharya, the principal of ITL International School in Dwarka, says, "We use various software to detect if students have used AI to finish their assignments."
She fears that excessive use of AI tools will stunt students' creativity. "If any student is found using AI to complete internal assessments, they receive zero marks."
AI can either be a boon or a bane, depending on how it is used, according to the educators PTI spoke to. It can be highly beneficial if students use it to develop new skills but over-reliance can become a disadvantage, they say. Mallika Preman, the principal of Tagore International School in Greater Kailash, believes that with technological advancements, students must adapt to modern learning methods.
However, she discourages complete reliance on tools such as AI, instead guiding her students on how to leverage them to improve creativity. Preman says AI can be integrated into learning without hampering students' originality. "As technology advances, students must adapt to modern learning methods. We don't encourage complete reliance on AI but guide students on how to use these tools to improve their understanding of different formats and skills," she says.
The Sovereign School in Rohini is also taking action against students using AI to complete their assignments. According to school chairman RN Jindal, "Teachers have been instructed to identify AI-generated work and, if necessary, ask students to redo their work in school."
"We do not recommend the use of AI tools for students. However, if future curricula changes necessitate their inclusion, we may reconsider our stance," he adds. Delhi Private Teachers' Association chairperson MS Rawat laid stress on the importance of AI literacy for both students and educators. "As the current generation moves towards new technologies, they must understand both the uses and consequences of AI," according to Rawat.