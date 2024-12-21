Delhi Public School receives bomb threat

New Delhi : Yet another bomb threat was reported on Friday, this time at Delhi Public School (DPS) in Dwarka, marking the sixth such incident in the national Capital in just ten days.

The school authorities informed the fire department at 5:15 A.M., prompting the dispatch of police personnel, fire brigade teams, and bomb squad units to the campus.

As a precautionary measure, the school was evacuated, and classes were shifted to the online mode.

This incident follows similar threats earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Indian Public School in South Delhi and Crescent Public School in North West Delhi also received bomb threats, causing widespread panic.

Last Friday, six schools, including Bhatnagar Public School (Paschim Vihar), Cambridge School (Srini-waspuri), DPS (East of Kailash), South Delhi Public School (Defence Colony), Delhi Police Public School (Safdarjung Enclave), and Venkatesh Public School (Rohini), were targeted via email. The threatening emails warned of imminent bomb blasts on December 13 and 14, mentioning poten-tial targets such as school gatherings for parent-teacher meetings and sports day activities.

The emails claimed involvement by a "dark web group" and included chilling details about how the bombs were allegedly placed to maximise harm while sparing structural damage.

Authorities confirmed that all previous threats, including the one on December 9 targeting schools in RK Puram and Paschim Vihar, were hoaxes.

However, as the authorities cannot take any chances with the security of the schoolchildren, parents, teachers and other staff, all these incidents caused significant disruption, with students being sent home and the premises being thoroughly searched.

On December 11, over 40 schools in Delhi received similar threats demanding ransom, though no ex-plosives were found in any case.

The Delhi High Court has taken note of the recurring hoaxes and directed the Delhi government and Delhi Police to prepare a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to handle such emergencies.

Authorities have been instructed to submit a comprehensive action plan by January 2024 to ensure swift and effective responses to future threats.