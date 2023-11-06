Delhi raises pollution alert to highest level

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday decided to invoke Stage IV of the GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect, in addition to all actions under Stage I, II and III to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

A toxic haze lingered over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday as pollution levels once again reached the severe plus category due to unfavourable wind conditions, particularly calm winds during the night. The air quality index deteriorated from 415 at 4 pm on Saturday to 460 at 7 am on Sunday.

“Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, and to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage IV of GRAP 'Severe Air Quality (Delhi's AQI 450), with immediate effect in the entire NCR,” a CAQM statement said.

The Stage IV of the GRAP is the highest level of pollution alert taken under the GRAP when the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains over 450 or in the 'severe plus' category.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said that all primary schools in the national capital will remain shut till November 10 in view of rising pollution levels.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on X: “As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till November 10.

For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes.” For classes 6 to 12, schools have the option of teaching online.

8-POINT ACTION PLAN

1. Restrict entry of truck traffic into Delhi, with exceptions for trucks carrying essential goods/services and all LNG/CNG/electric trucks.

2. Do not allow non-Delhi-registered LCVs, except EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel vehicles, into Delhi, except those carrying essential goods/services.

3. Prohibit diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles and Heavy Goods Vehicles registered in Delhi, except those transporting essential goods/services.

4. Halt construction and demolition activities in linear public projects like highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, etc.

5. Consider conducting lessons for classes VI-IX, class XI online instead of physical classes.

6. Allow public, municipal, and private offices to operate at 50 per cent strength, with the rest working from home.

7. Central Government to decide on permitting work from home for employees in Central Govt offices.

8. State Governments to explore emergency measures such as closing colleges/educational institutions and implementing odd-even vehicle registration number-based restrictions for non-essential commercial activities.

The CAQM statement added that people, especially children, the elderly, and those with health conditions, should minimize outdoor activities and stay indoors.