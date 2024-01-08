Delhi records minimum temp of 5.3, air quality remains 'very poor'

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted shallow fog in Delhi with maximum temperature to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

Palam recorded the lowest visibility of 800 m at 8:00 a.m. and Safdarjung of 500 m from 5:30 to 7 a.m. with minimum temperature standing at 7.9 and 5.3 degrees, respectively.

According to Indian Railways, delays affecting 20 trains bound for Delhi stem from various factors, including fog-related issues in the northern region.

The highest delay reported in trains arriving in Delhi is six hours and 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category at several stations across the city.

At the Anand Vihar area, PM 2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'very poor' category standing at 372 and PM 10 reached 284 or 'poor', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

T3 terminal of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport also witnessed PM 2.5 levels at 329, the ‘very poor’ category while the PM 10 was at 235, falling under the 'poor' category.