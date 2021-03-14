Delhi records minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, a notch below the season's average, the Met office said.



The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 73 per cent, it said.

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category. The air quality index (AQI) was 218 at 11.05 AM, according to real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while an AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.