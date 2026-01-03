Minister Ponnam, Mayor inaugurate Chikkadpally–Domalguda Link Bridge

Hyderabad: Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed Chikkadpally–Domalguda link bridge across the Hussain Sagar surplus nala. Built at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the bridge is expected to significantly improve connectivity in the central parts of the city.

The opening of the bridge has brought much-needed relief to commuters. With the bridge now open to traffic, travel time from Chikkadpally to Ashok Nagar and Domalguda, and further towards Liberty Junction, the GHMC Head Office and the Secretariat, is expected to be reduced by nearly half.

Residents of nearby colonies expressed happiness over the bridge becoming operational and conveyed their gratitude to the State government and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for easing long-standing commuting difficulties.

Speaking after inaugurating the bridge, Ponnam Prabhakar said that following the merger of municipalities within and around the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Greater Hyderabad has grown into one of the largest cities in the country in terms of area and population.

“In a city of this scale, infrastructure such as roads, storm water drains, street lighting, parks and other civic amenities must expand in proportion to population growth. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is moving forward with comprehensive plans to address these needs,” he said.

He added that with Hyderabad’s rapid expansion as a metropolitan city, the people’s government is working with clear intent and integrated planning to strengthen infrastructure in tune with the city’s growing requirements.

The minister assured that all local public representatives would be taken along in a coordinated manner to ensure improved civic amenities and a better quality of life for the people. Given Hyderabad’s significance as the state headquarters and a major urban hub, special priority is being accorded to its development, he added.

Member of Parliament Anil Kumar Yadav, MLA Muttha Gopal, Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, Additional Commissioner Raghu Prasad, Chief Engineer (Projects) Bhaskar Reddy, Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran, local corporators and other officials were present.