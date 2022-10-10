  • Menu
Delhi records second highest rainfall since 2007

Delhi, with 74 mm of rainfall till 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, has recorded its second highest precipitation on a day in October since 2007, according to the India Meteorological Department data.

Incessant rain since Saturday that continued till late Sunday night in the national capital has also led to significant drop in the temperature. Traffic jams and waterlogging were also seen in many areas of Delhi-NCR.

According to the meteorological department, not much precipitation is expected in Delhi and nearby areas on Monday.

