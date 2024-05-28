Delhi reels under searing heat, record 48 deg C

The national capital stayed under the grip of searing heat as maximum temperatures in parts of the city crossed 48 degrees Celsius on Monday with no respite from the heatwave condition in sight for the next few days. The Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker of the city, recorded its second-highest maximum temperature of the season at 45.1 degrees Celsius, 4.7 notches above the normal, while the minimum was 29.2 degrees Celsius.



The Palam observatory recorded a high of 46 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature on Sunday with the mercury searing to 45.4 degrees Celsius, marking the first heatwave day in the city. On Monday, Najafgarh in southwest Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 48.6 degrees Celsius, eight notches above the normal while the minimum settled at 31.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the season's average.

A higher number of heatwave days were predicted in northwest India and adjoining parts of the central region in June, with a brief relief from scorching conditions in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. Except for a few parts of southern peninsular India, normal to above-normal maximum temperatures are expected across the country in June, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said .

"Above-normal heatwave days are likely in northwest India and the adjoining parts of the central region in June. Normally, northwest India and the adjoining areas record two-three heatwave days in June. This time, we expect four-six days of heatwave in this region," he said.

According to IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Rajasthan and Gujarat saw nine to 12 heat wave days, with temperatures reaching 45-50 degrees Celsius. "Expect relief from the heat wave in northwest and central parts of the country after three days due to a western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea. There could be some thunderstorm activity in northwest India and rain in the western Himalayan region," Mohapatra said.