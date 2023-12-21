Delhi Remains Untouched By JN.1 Variant As Genome Sequencing Lapses Since July

While the nation has reported a total of 21 cases of the recently identified coronavirus variant, JN.1, Delhi remains untouched by the variant as no samples have undergone genome sequencing since July. The absence of random testing further adds to the limited surveillance.



Delhi's Health Secretary, SB Deepak, stated that testing across the country mainly occurs during pre-screening for surgeries, and Covid diagnoses are often incidental. States have been urged to stay vigilant and test cases displaying severe respiratory symptoms. However, the health secretary did not disclose the number of Covid tests conducted recently, with the last bulletin released on July 6 reporting 828 tests in a day.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj reassured the public, emphasizing the mild nature of the JN.1 variant of Omicron. He urged caution but not panic, highlighting the government's efforts in ensuring necessary medical provisions and reviewing preparedness. Bharadwaj pointed out that patients in other states who succumbed to the variant had comorbid conditions, while most are recovering in home isolation.

Sources from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that Delhi has not reported positive Covid cases for an extended period. Samples are sent for genome sequencing only when positive cases arise, adhering strictly to ICMR testing guidelines. Despite daily RT-PCR tests, no positive cases have been identified since July.

An official involved in genome sequencing highlighted the absence of positive samples, indicating no sequencing has occurred since July. There are no guidelines from the government or ICMR on random testing.

Hospitals, including Lok Nayak Hospital and Max Super Speciality Hospital, report no recent positive cases. Medical professionals attribute respiratory symptoms to weather and pollution-related issues, expressing skepticism about the new variant causing a significant spike in India, emphasizing that sporadic increases may occur, particularly in winter.