Delhi reports 238 new Covid cases, 24 deaths

New Delhi: Delhi reported 238 new Covid cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was at 0.31 per cent, according to the health bulletin.

Delhi has a total of 3,922 active cases, out of which 1,238 are in home isolation.

A total of 504 people recovered in the same period, taking the total so far to 14,01,977.

With the new cases and fatalities, the cumulative tally has gone up to 14,30,671, while the toll has risen to 24,772.

The national capital, which has witnessed an unprecedented surge of Covid-19 cases and resulted in its health system nearly overwhelmed, continued to witness reduction in daily cases, positivity and deaths since the last few weeks.

After a one and half month strict lockdown, Delhi has started unlocking partially since the last two weeks. This is the second straight week the unlock process is progressing but certain restrictions to combat the Covid-19 spread are still in effect.

In the first phase of unlocking, the Delhi government has allowed construction work and factories to bring the economy of the city on track. Markets, and malls were allowed to open, on odd-even basis, from last Monday, while the Delhi Metro also resumed services.

The city government will make an announcement of the third phase of unlock on Saturday.