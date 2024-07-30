Delhi tragedy: 'Welcome step', says Drishti IAS chief after MCD action on coaching centres

New Delhi: Days after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed multiple coaching centres running from the basement, including one by Drishti IAS, the institute’s chief Vikas Divyakirti said on Tuesday that the safety of students is paramount.

“Extensive action by the MCD in the last few days is a welcome step,” Divyakirti wrote on X.

Drishti IAS, one of the leading coaching centres for IAS exam preparations, has come under fire for violating safety norms. It is one of the centres sealed by the MCD recently.

The crackdown on coaching centres in Delhi came on the back of a tragedy in Rajinder Nagar, in which three civil service aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle.

The Drishti IAS head on Tuesday took to social media to express condolences over the demise of three UPSC aspirants.

He said the anger among the students over the incident was justified, adding that they are cooperating with the government in this regard.

However, he added that the "problem wasn’t as simple as it appears".

Notably, Divyakirti, an educator and former civil servant, has been at the receiving end after his coaching centre was found to be flouting safety norms.

In the social media post, the Drishti IAS head claimed that the institute is extremely cautious about the safety of the students, and its ‘fire and safety officer’ regularly conducts safety audits of each building.

He also sought to offer a solution to deal with the problem caused by the mushrooming of coaching centres running from basements.

“The permanent solution to this problem is that the government should select three-four areas in Delhi and designate them for coaching institutes. If the government itself prepares classrooms, libraries, hostels, there will be no problem of high rent or security of the provisions relating thereto,” he said.