Delhi under thick security blanket, 70K personnel deployed

New Delhi : The national capital will be placed under a blanket of security for the Republic Day celebrations, with more than 70,000 personnel being deployed across the city for the purpose, Delhi Police officials said. Out of over 70,000 personnel, 14,000 will be deployed at and around Kartavya Path for the security of the Republic Day parade, they said. Police have also issued advisory on traffic arrangements and restrictions put in place for the smooth conduct of traffic on Friday in the city. Extensive arrangements have been made for the safety and security of the 77,000 invitees expected at Kartavya Path to watch this year’s parade, the officials said. During a press conference on Wednesday, Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Dependra Pathak said that robust and flawless security arrangements have been put in place all around Delhi for the Republic Day.

Pathak said the security, traffic and district units together are working at the real time coordination with the central security agencies for January 26 celebrations. He said about 14,000 security personnel with focussed roles and responsibilities will be deployed at the main operational area of Kartavya Path. Commandoes, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage check and SWAT teams will be deployed at the specific strategic locations at Kartavya Path and all around the city, Pathak said, adding that the Delhi Police has prepared to tackle the aerial threats also. Police have ensured that peace prevails in Delhi’s “vulnerable” areas following Monday’s consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Pathak said. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Madhup Tiwari said at least 77,000 invitees are expected at the parade.

“We have divided the New Delhi district, where the parade will take place, into 28 zones to ensure security. Each zone is headed by the DCP or additional DCP level officers,” Tiwari said. Booths for missing persons, helpdesks, first-aid kiosks and separate facilitation booths where the visitors can deposit their vehicle keys before the parade have been set up, he stated. Tiwari also requested the people to reach the venue on time and cooperate with the security personnel during the thorough checking that will take place. On the question of checking shoes at the entry point, Tiwari said “frisking” will take place. According to the traffic advisory, the parade will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds. There will be a related function at the National War Memorial, India Gate, at 9.30 am.

There will be extensive traffic arrangements and restrictions along the parade route. The parade will pass through Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Subhas Chandra Bose roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg and Red Fort, the advisory stated. No traffic movement is being allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Thursday. The restrictions will continue till the parade is over. No cross-traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road from 10 pm on Thursday till the end of the parade, the advisory said. C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Friday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.