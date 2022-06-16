Delhi University students to get printed degrees

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) has announced that students who completed their degrees in 2021 will be getting their printed certificates this year, unlike earlier when it used to take several years.

"It used to take several years for printed degrees to arrive but this year students will be getting printed degrees in the year of convocation. We have 85,000 degrees with us," DU Dean of Examination DS Rawat told PTI.

The university held its 98th convocation in February. The colleges have been directed to depute officials for the collection of degrees. "Colleges have been directed to take the degrees as per roaster," Rawat said. In a notification issued on June 10, Rawat requested colleges and institutes to depute officials to collect the degrees of their students who have completed their course in 2021.