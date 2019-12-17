Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

Delhi Violence: Supreme Court says HCs be approached with pleas, questions burning of buses during CAA stir

Delhi Violence: Supreme Court says HCs be approached with pleas, questions burning of buses during CAA stir
Highlights

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde commenced hearing on pleas including that of Alumni Association Jamia Millia Islamia University.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said high courts should be approached first on pleas alleging police atrocities on persons protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

The court also asked as to how buses were burnt during the protests.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde commenced hearing on pleas including that of Alumni Association Jamia Millia Islamia University.

"We don't want to spend time knowing facts, you should go to courts below first," said the bench.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top