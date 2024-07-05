Live
Delhi's Battle Against Dengue: Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Leads the Charge
Highlights
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will meet with various departments to devise an anti-dengue action plan.
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is set to convene a critical meeting on Friday with multiple departments to formulate an anti-dengue action plan, officials announced.
The focus of the meeting will be on preparing strategies to manage and mitigate the spread of dengue in the national capital this year, according to informed sources.
The meeting, to be held at the Delhi Secretariat, follows an earlier session this week where Bharadwaj met with health department officials to address the challenges posed by the vector-borne disease.
