Delhi's first smog tower to function from August 23

New Delhi: Delhi's first smog tower, which is supposed to improve air quality in a radius of around 1 km, will be operational from August 23 with the formal inauguration by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

During an inspection of the development of this much talked about project on Thursday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the smog tower will operate at full capacity after the monsoon season.

"Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal will inaugurate the smog tower on August 23. Thereafter, experts will ascertain its impact on pollution. Based on the results, we will take a decision on installing more equipment," Rai told the press.

It was approved by the Delhi Cabinet as a pilot project in October last year, but it got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A two-year pilot study will be undertaken to ascertain the effectiveness of the smog tower after it becomes operational, the Minister said.

Gopal Rai said that the performance and impact of the smog tower will be assessed by experts who will submit a report to the government which will establish similar towers throughout Delhi if the performance is impressive.

The smog tower will clean 1000 cubic metres of air every second and reduce PM 2.5, PM 10 levels in Delhi.