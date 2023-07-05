Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Declares Electricity As Essential Service, Extends Ban On Strikes

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has classified electricity as "essential services" and prolonged the prohibition on strikes by employees and engineers working for electricity supply and distribution firms in the capital city.



The extension of the ban on strikes for electricity employees will remain in effect for six months, until January 3, 2024.

According to a notification released on Monday, the Delhi government announced that the Lieutenant Governor designated the services of electricity employees and engineers from companies such as BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, BSES Yamuna Power Limited, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, Delhi Transco Limited, Indraprastha Power Generation Company, and Pragati Power Corporation, involved in the supply and distribution of electricity, as "essential."

In the notification, it is explained that the Lieutenant Governor is additionally convinced that, in the interest of the public, it is imperative and appropriate to forbid any form of strike or protest by both regular and contractual engineers and employees.

Meanwhile, the previous notification pertaining to this matter was issued on January 2, which prohibited any strikes by power employees until July 3.