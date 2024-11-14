Delhi's winter action plan: Govt to set up 250 tents for homeless individuals

New Delhi: The Delhi government has rolled out a winter action plan for the homeless as part of which 200-250 pagoda tents with a capacity to accommodate around 2,000 people will be set up and 16 rescue teams will be formed.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) currently operates 197 shelters for the homeless across the city with a total capacity of 7,092 people, according to officials. As part of the winter action plan, the government will set up an additional 200 to 250 waterproof and fire-retardant pagoda tents which will accommodate around 2,000 more homeless individuals.

These tents will be set up in areas with high concentrations of homeless people. An official said the government has allocated Rs 3 crore for the implementation of the plan from November 15 this year to March 15, 2025 to provide shelter to the homeless and ensure their comfort. Sixteen rescue teams will be formed in collaboration with Social Mobilisation Agencies and NGOs. These teams will operate between 10 pm and 4 am every day, rescuing homeless individuals found sleeping in open spaces or on roadsides, the plan stated. Each team will be equipped with a vehicle, a driver and two attendants.

They will transport the rescued individuals to nearby shelters or hospitals if needed, it stated. According to the plan, a monitoring system will oversee the implementation at multiple levels. The Joint Apex Advisory Committee (JAAC) led by the DUSIB CEO will coordinate efforts among various departments, including the health department, municipal corporations and police.