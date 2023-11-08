Live
- I will win with a majority of 50,000 in Secunderabad, Congress candidate Adam
- K’taka CM announces Rs 15 lakh compensation for family of elephant attack victim
- Delhi HC refuses to entertain petition challenging Chhath Puja ban
- OpenAI to launch a ChatGPT Store - a Play Store for AI Chatbots
- Spinny’s losses swell to Rs 820 cr in FY23, revenue surges 30X
- BRS has candidates with money, Cong has candidates with votes: Revanth
- Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president for third time
- OP Jindal Global University collaborates with 15 leading universities of the world in 10 countries
- AP High Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea in Sand policy case to November 22
- Instagram will soon allow users to disable read receipts in DMs
Just In
Demonetisation was a well thought out conspiracy to destroy employment: Rahul
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the seventh anniversary of demonetisation, saying it was a well thought out conspiracy to destroy employment, to break unorganised economy.
New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the seventh anniversary of demonetisation, saying it was a well thought out conspiracy to destroy employment, to break unorganised economy.
"Demonetisation was a well thought out conspiracy to destroy employment, to stop the income of workers, to eliminate small businesses, to harm farmers, to break the unorganised economy," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.
He said, "Attack on 99 per cent common Indians, benefit to one per cent capitalist Modi 'friends'. This was a weapon to pick your pocket - to fill your best friend's bag and make him the second richest person in the world by 609."
The Prime Minister on November 8 in a television address to the nation announced the decision of spiking the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes to curb black money, terrorism.