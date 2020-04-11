Denied chicken biryani, corona patient breaks hospital panes

Chennai: The Coimbatore police has registered a case against a corona patient for breaking the windowpanes of a hospital after he was denied homemade biryani.

According to police, the 27-year old patient had asked his wife to bring chicken biryani cooked by her at home, which she did. However, the hospital's medical team denied her permission to give it to her husband.

On hearing this, the patient broke windowpanes of a room by throwing a fire extinguisher.

On the complaint by the ESI hospital officials, a case was registered against the patient on Friday.