Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations In Delhi And Southern India, Residents Seek Shelter Amid Chilling Temperatures

Today, flight operations at Delhi airport faced disruptions caused by dense fog, reducing visibility in parts of the national capital to zero. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates on their flights.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a temperature drop to 9.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi. Widespread disruptions occurred as visibility in various parts of the capital plummeted to only 125 meters, impacting daily life. The National Capital Region (NCR) experienced low visibility in most areas due to the thick fog.

As the intense cold gripped the national capital, residents sought refuge in night shelters across different parts of the city. Similar scenes unfolded in various areas, with locals gathering near fires in the Lodhi Road area to find relief from the biting cold.

Visuals from key locations like Lodhi Road, Munirka, RK Puram, and Ring Road near AIIMS showed a dense layer of fog enveloping the surroundings.

On Monday, the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering around 400, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Flight operations were also impacted in southern India, with Vistara announcing the diversion of several flights. Six flights from Hyderabad en route to Delhi were diverted due to fog. Flight UK897, initially scheduled from Bangalore to Hyderabad, was redirected back to Bangalore due to adverse weather conditions at Hyderabad airport. Similarly, Flight UK873, departing from Mumbai to Hyderabad, also faced unfavorable weather conditions.