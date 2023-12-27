Dense Fog Triggers Massive Pile-Up on Yamuna Expressway Near Greater Noida; Flight And Train Services Disrupted

In the wake of dense fog blanketing several parts of northern India, a significant pile-up occurred on a stretch of the Yamuna Expressway near Greater Noida, resulting in multiple injuries and the collision of 12 vehicles. The incident unfolded at Jewar on the Noida-Agra route, with visuals depicting damaged trucks and cars at the site. Videos indicated the presence of construction site boards used to mark roadside pits, which vehicles navigating through the thick fog seemingly failed to discern, leading to the extensive pile-up.

The Jewar incident was just one of several occurrences during the morning when Delhi and nearby cities experienced almost zero visibility. Another incident involved a six-vehicle pile-up on the Agra-Lucknow expressway, resulting in one fatality and six injuries.

Videos captured vehicles cautiously moving with hazard lights illuminated as they navigated through the fog. The adverse visibility conditions not only impacted road travel but also led to delays in flight and train services. At Delhi airport, 110 flights experienced delays, while 25 trains bound for Delhi had to temporarily halt due to the persistent fog cover.