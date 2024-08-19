Dental Student Alleges Kidnapping And Assault By Resident Doctor At Haryana's PGIMS

A disturbing incident has come to light at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak, Haryana, where a dental student has accused a resident doctor of kidnapping and assault. The police have taken swift action, filing a case and apprehending the accused.

Rohtak's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Virendra Singh, informed India Today TV that a first-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student filed a complaint on Sunday night. The student alleged that an MD (Anatomy) student kidnapped her from PGIMS on August 16 and took her to Ambala and Chandigarh, where he physically assaulted her. As of now, the police investigation and the victim's statement have not revealed any evidence of sexual harassment or rape.

A video circulating on social media platform X shows the distressed student crying and displaying wounds on her body, which she claims resulted from the assault. In the video, she alleges that the resident doctor had been harassing her for seven months and had threatened severe consequences if she reported the issue to college authorities.

In response to the allegations, PGIMS has reportedly expelled the accused doctor and barred him from entering the college premises.

This incident has emerged at a time when the medical community across India is protesting the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata. The proximity of these events has heightened concerns about the safety of medical students and professionals in healthcare institutions.

The case highlights the urgent need for stronger safety measures and support systems for students in medical and dental colleges. As the investigation progresses, authorities are expected to review and potentially enhance security protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.