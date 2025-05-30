Depression to trigger heavy rain

Bhubaneswar: The well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal, which intensified into a deep depression on Thursday, is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In its bulletin, the IMD stated that the depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts moved nearly northwards with a speed of 20 kmph during the past 3 hours and intensified into a deep depression, about 60 km southeast of Sagar Island, 110 km east-southeast of Digha and 260 km east of Balasore.

It is likely to continue to move northwards and cross West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara (Bangladesh) by afternoon, the weather office said. In response to the developing weather system, the IMD issued Orange Warning (be prepared to take action) in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur.

The weather office issued Yellow Warning (be aware) of thunderstorms with lightnings and heavy rainfall in the districts of Kandhamal, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Nuapada, Bolangir, Keonjhar and Jajpur. Similar warning was also issued for the districts of Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sudargarh, Angul, Deogarh, Boudh, Bargarh and Malkangiri, the IMD said.