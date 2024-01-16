Despite tragedy in Manipur PM remain silent: Rahul Gandhi

Kohima : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said despite a big tragedy in Manipur Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained silent and despite his commitment nine years ago, he did nothing to resolve the Naga political issue in Nagaland.

On the third day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) which reached Nagaland on Monday evening, the Congress leader said: “Nagaland had been given a commitment by the Prime Minister nine years ago and it has not been fulfilled. I've been speaking to Naga leaders, and they are perplexed as to why no progress has been made.”

“We're not even clear about what the Prime Minister envisions in terms of a solution. Clearly, there's a problem that will require conversation, listening to each other, and working on implementing a solution, and that is lacking as far as the PM is concerned. The Prime Minister promises things without thinking them through,” he said while addressing a gathering in Nagaland’s Wokha.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a small state, you should feel equal to all other people in the country.” A delegation of Naga HOHO, one of the most influential organisations in Nagaland, met Rahul Gandhi and expressed their concerns over the government of India's failure to implement the 2015 Framework Agreement.

“We assured them of our unwavering commitment to seek Justice for the people of Nagaland. When PM says something it should be executed,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He said that considering the northeast region a most important part of India and after the big tragedy in Manipur, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was started from the region to seek justice for all religions, all states and communities in the country.

The former Congress President said that despite tremendous violence, huge bloodshed, and hatred in Manipur, the Prime Minister remained silent and it is a shame for humanity.

Growing unemployment, increasing price rise, social, political and economic inequality and injustice to all are being focused in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi said. "Through Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, we are presenting an alternative vision before the country."

“On one side there is the ideology of 'hatred and injustice' and on the other side there is the ideology of 'brotherhood and justice'. Where only a few people have control over the country's resources, we want everyone's share. And this is possible only when we follow the 'religion of politics' and not 'politics of religion'. It is in the interest of the country that our religious ideals should not be used for political gains but to create a just society.”



The Congress leader also visited Kohima War Cemetery and paid homage to the brave hearts who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during the second world war.

After halting overnight in Nagaland’s Khuzama village, 28 km south of state capital Kohima, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning began the third day of his BJNY and passed through state capital Kohima and interacted with the people including a large number of women who had lined up along the route to greet him.

Hundreds of men and women wearing traditional dresses cheered on Rahul Gandhi as his customised Volvo bus made its way along several markets and inhabited areas. Gandhi also walked for some distance meeting people and enquiring about their issues.

After the night halt in Wokha, the BJNY would resume its fourth-day move on Wednesday and visit other districts of Nagaland.On January 18, the Congress leader will head to Assam via Amguri.