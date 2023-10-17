Details of over 300 locker owners at Jaipur's Ganpati Plaza missing; BJP MP demands thorough investigation

Jaipur: As Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena alleged that lockers of Jaipur's Ganpati Plaza had black money to the tune of around Rs 500 crore in cash and 50 kg gold stacked in it, Income Tax officials have started thorough investigation.

Sources said that the officials have examined about 740 lockers while there are over 300 lockers which have not been opened yet.

They further said that the names and addresses of owners of these 300 are not available.

According to the Income Tax Department, there are a total of 1100 lockers at Ganpati Plaza. Out of these, 540 lockers are not active. Also, there are still over 300 lockers which have not been opened as information about these locker holders is being collected.

Income Tax officials say that the investigation will continue until all the locker owners come and open their lockers.

Meanwhile, Kirori Lal Meena said: "I had claimed that black money and gold worth crores were kept in the lockers of Ganpati Plaza. Today, they are spewing out crores of rupees worth of cash and gold...”

"I demand from the government that all the benami lockers of Ganpati Plaza should be thoroughly investigated. If this is done then crores of black money collected through corruption will be recovered and those who have looted Rajasthan will be exposed," he added.