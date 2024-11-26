Detrimental to interests of people: Priyanka Chaturvedi on delay in naming Maha CM

New Delhi: As days after the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared, there has been no announcement regarding the state’s next Chief Minister, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the delay, calling it detrimental to the interests of people.

Despite the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance securing a decisive victory with 230 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, a consensus on who should be the next CM of the state has yet to be reached.

Speaking to IANS, Chaturvedi expressed disappointment over the lack of clarity, saying, “It is very sad that though you got such a big majority, received the mandate nothing is decided yet. Before November 26, the Chief Minister should have been declared and the swearing-in ceremony held. Every day wasted now is against the interests of Maharashtra.”

She added that the BJP-led alliance has made several promises to the people of Maharashtra and must fulfil them swiftly.

Chaturvedi also took aim at the internal divisions within the ruling alliance, stating, “Watching the internal tussle and power struggles among their leaders raises questions about how the public’s interests are being sidelined in this drama. It seems like a contest among the factions over who should be the CM, with one faction claiming their ‘father’ should be in charge again."

In addition to her comments on the Maharashtra political situation, Chaturvedi also responded to BJP leaders’ criticisms of the Opposition parties for allegedly undermining the Constitution.

She condemned the BJP’s actions, saying, “When Baba Saheb Ambedkar framed the Constitution, it was meant to be a guiding light for the nation. Today, we see the Central government undermining the Constitution and even speaking of amending it to suit their agenda. The BJP also promised to change the Constitution after crossing the 400 seat mark in the general elections.”

Chaturvedi emphasised that the BJP’s obsession with power has led to the erosion of constitutional values.

“For the BJP, power comes first, and the Constitution second. But for us, the Constitution is paramount, and we will continue to fight for its true implementation,” concluded the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.



