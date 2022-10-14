Developing Nations Approach Indian Govt To Set Up IITs In Their Countries: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the Indian Institute of Technologies or IITs have become instruments of transformation. At the inaugural of the IInvenTiv, the first-ever all-IIT R&D showcase, Pradhan stated that the IITs are repositories of knowledge and experience and a bridge to the future.

The institute said that the event aimed to create holistic awareness about the research and innovation work being done by IITs and to explore collaborative avenues between state universities and institutions, industry and IITs for better development. At the event, Pradhan claimed that several nations have approached the Indian government to set up IIT campuses in their countries.

"In the present era, IITs are the best temples of our country in terms of education and all other activities. IITs have proved themselves to all the criteria for all the standards of effort. I feel proud when many developing and developed nations approach the Indian government to set up IITs in their countries at their own cost. It is not just the three letters of IIT but India's collective wisdom in experimenting with IITs is earning global recognition," Pradhan said at the event.

The maiden IInvenTiv showcased 75 projects and 6 Showcase projects from diverse areas, and industry representatives from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), along with students, global IIT alumni, faculties of various CFTIs, scientists from DRDO, ISRO, CSIR and ICAR.

The union minister further said, "The R&D Fair is being organized in commemoration of the 75th year of India's Independence in line with the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative. It has brought over 300 representatives from the industry. There are 75 projects and 6 Showcase projects on diverse themes being exhibited at the event. The projects are aligned with the vision of Make in India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat."

The two-day fair has projects ranging from subjects such as climate change, sustainability, smart city architecture, rural agriculture, affordable healthcare, drone technology, and more. The event will also host institute administrators and students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.