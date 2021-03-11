X
Devotees take holy dip in Haridwar on 'Maha Shivratri'

Highlights

Devotees gathered in massive numbers in Haridwar at ‘Maha Kumbh Mela’ to take holy dip in river Ganga.

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Devotees gathered in massive numbers in Haridwar at 'Maha Kumbh Mela' to take holy dip in river Ganga. 'Har ki Pauri' ghat was jam packed on the auspicious occasion of 'Maha Shivratri'.

'Maha Kumbh Mela' pilgrimage witnesses one the largest mass gatherings in world. As per Uttarakhand DGP, for 'akharas', bathing timings here are 8 am-5 pm, while for the general public, it's before 8 am and after 5 pm.

