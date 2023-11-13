Live
- Agra man wins 5-year battle for Rs 440 from Railways
- Lebanese fire escalates as 17 Israelis injured on Sunday
- Odisha: Fire breaks out in two separate areas of Samhalpur, no casualties reported
- UP teen dies in explosion at his house
- WHO loses communication with contacts at Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital amid repeated attacks
- China renews alert for strong winds
- EU calls for 'pauses' in hostilities, humanitarian corridors in Gaza
- North Korea threat to be focus of Austin's security talks in Seoul
- Men's ODI World Cup: Team India records history, first team to go unbeaten in round- robin format
- Current vitamin D doses may not help patients achieve optimal levels
Just In
DFS receives over 100 fire-related calls amid Diwali celebrations
The Delhi Fire Service was inundated with more than 100 calls starting from 6 p.m. on Sunday, grappling with blaze incidents amid the Diwali celebrations.
New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Service was inundated with more than 100 calls starting from 6 p.m. on Sunday, grappling with blaze incidents amid the Diwali celebrations.
Despite the ban, various parts of the national capital witnessed significant bursting of firecrackers.
"Total fire calls received so far are 100 (between 6:00 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.)," said Atul Garg, Director of DFS.
On Diwali day, a massive fire was reported at Fruit Mandi beside Tilak Nagar market in west Delhi, where many roadside shops were gutted in the fire.
According to the DFS, a call regarding a fire in roadside shops at Tilak Nagar market was received in the evening. "Fire tenders are on the spot and the blaze is under control now," said a senior DFS official, adding that no injuries have been reported so far.
The reason behind the fire is yet to be determined.