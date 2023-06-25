DG CRPF reviews operational readiness for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: CRPF chief Dr. S. L. Thaosen on Sunday visited multiple camp locations at Baltal, Domail, Sarbal, and Neelgrath to review the operational and administrative preparedness of paramilitary force personnel deployed for Amarnath Yatra, a statement said.

The visit to camps was aimed at assessing the arrangements and preparedness for ensuring an atmosphere of security and confidence for pilgrims undertaking the pilgrimage, the CRPF statement said.

"With the Yatra to commence in a few days, DG, CRPF reviewed the preparedness of the force himself to leave no stone unturned to ensure its successful conduct. This zealous endeavor stands as the CRPF's resolute commitment in reinforcing the notion that the safety, security and welfare of the pilgrims remains paramount for the force.

"In addition to assessing operational readiness, DG also reviewed the contingency drills of various eventualities for CRPF’s timely response in face of any unforeseen circumstances."

Emphasising on a zero-error policy, every aspect of security planning was scrutinised to mitigate any potential risks and ensure a seamless, secure and pleasant experience for the pilgrims.

The DG laid special emphasis on disaster management preparedness for any natural calamity that may arise.

"CRPF’s comprehensive disaster management protocols were reviewed for its swift and timely response to mitigate the impact of any adverse event like that of last year’s cloud burst. This proactive approach would ensure that the SANJY-2023 remains resilient in the face of challenges prioritising safety and well-being of devotees," the statement added.