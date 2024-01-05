Live
- More than 6 in 10 Indians worried about data being shared with 3rd parties
- From Cinnamon to Ginger: 5 Spices to Boost Your Metabolism
- Congress women's wing conducts door-to-door to study on problems faced in division 22
- Cong govt oppressing Kar Sevaks in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy
- OpenAI's News Licensing Deals Range from $1-5 Million Annually
- SCR announces few more trains through Telugu states during Sankranti
- YSR Pension Kanuka Pension Week held Hindupur
- US Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' immigration law
- Nabhi Sutra eyes Rs 7 crore revenue from Ayurvedic personal care goods
- Wild elephant trampled to death a worker in Hassan; Villagers staged protest
Just In
DG-IG conference: Shah, Doval in Jaipur; PM to reach by evening
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have reached Jaipur for three-day All India conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police in Rajasthan International centre in Jaipur, beginning on Friday.
Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have reached Jaipur for three-day All India conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police in Rajasthan International centre in Jaipur, beginning on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected reach Jaipur by 5.30 p.m.
Heads of many agencies and DG-IGs of all the states will be attending the conference which is expected to discuss crime against women, cyber crime, technology in policing, counter-terrorism challenges, left-wing extremism, and prison reforms, among others.
Jaipur is on high-alert for the conference and all arrangements are in place.
The Prime Minister will attend the conference till 9 p.m. and will reach Raj Bhavan at 9.30 pm where he will rest at night.
Modi, Shah and Doval will be attending the conference for all three days.
On January 7, after meeting with the officials, the Prime Minister will leave for Delhi at 4.30 pm.