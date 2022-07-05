Dhenkanal: Abandoned bike turns e-bike, costs 20 paise/km

Dhenkanal: The Synergy e-bike now cost 20 paise a km. No need of petrol nor diesel. This is with real time GPS connectivity, parental control and anti-theft. This is innovation of engineering students here.

This is what students of mechanical and electrical engineering students of Synergy Institute of Engineering and Technology [SIET] have converted an abandoned bike into an "e bike". This is an electric bike which works on 1000 W BLDC auto gear motor and 48 V Lithium ion battery.

Students said the e-bike is loaded with first- in-class features, like smart battery management system, real time GPS connectivity, parental control and anti- theft. Parents can know on mobile if their children use it inside the town or outside district boundary can be detected. How much time to stop where, it can detect location. This is both friendly for girls as well as boys.

Talking to this paper team coordinator and assistant professor Debasish Rout said any two-wheeler can be converted into an electric bike or scooter. Hence people don't need to buy a new electric bike, they can convert their old two-wheelers. This is pocket friendly. To add this, Rout informed we had constituted three groups for making e-bike, design group, fabrication and electrical group, to share ideas and implement it in a month.

To make abandoned bike into new one cost Rs 50,000 while Rs 75,000 for a new one. Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi launched the vehicle on Synergy premises and rode it for a while. Addressing the students, he encouraged all team members and advised them to keep their innovative spirit and scale new heights.

SIET managing trustee and chairman Binod Dash urged the State authorities to encourage the innovation and put it in public domain.

Rout disclosed that if there will be mass production of the bike the cost will be reduced to Rs 40,000.

During the test drive, people remained in queue before the Synergy team to help them to buy e-bike. We want to transfer ideas and help local auto-mobile practitioners to make this and earn huge profits to create employment opportunities at local level.