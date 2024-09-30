Dhenkanal gearing up for Laxmi Puja

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal is gearing up for grand celebration of Laxmi Puja scheduled to be held from October 16 to 26. The Joint Puja Committee and the district administration held a meeting at Zilla Parishad hall here on Friday for the smooth conduct of Laxmi Puja. As many as 37 puja pandals are expected to be erected for the festival.

District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay urged the Puja Committee members to organise the festival in a spirit of discipline and

harmony. Joint Puja Committee president Ram Chandra Patna sought cooperation of the district administration and Bazaar Committee members for the smooth conduct of Laxmi Puja. The Bazaar Committee called for uninterrupted power supply during the festival. SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat said elaborate arrangementswill be made to ensure smooth movement of traffic during the puja. The district administration and ORMAS willprovide marketing opportunities for vendors and entrepreneurs. Rural products will be displayed at the proposed national level ORMAS Pallishree Mela.

Ganesh Bazaar Puja Committee advisor Bishwanath Behera said about Rs 1.80 crore is being spent for idols, puja pandals and decoration.