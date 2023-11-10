Dhenkanal: Record sales at Pallishree Mela

Dhenkanal: National level Pallishree Mela has created a new record with business transactions worth Rs 3.03 crore during Laxmi Puja at Mahiasapat Pallishree Mela ground. The Mela was organised jointly by ORMAS and district administration from October 29 to November 7.

As many as 200 stalls, mostly run by SHGs, were set up selling rural, indigenous and millet products and handicraft. The women SHGs tried to get feedback from their customers. There were several varieties of food items and indigenous products of KBK districts, said ORMAS Deputy Executive Souravmaya Das.

Cultural programme in the evening and Lok Kala programme witnessed overwhelming response, said retired government officer Niranjan Mishra.

RDC (Northern Range) Suresh Chandra Dalai, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Collector Manoranjan Mallik and SP Gyanranjan Mohapatra were among the prominent personalities who attended the Mela.