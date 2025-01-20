Dhruv Rathi Leaks AAP's Controversial 'Unbreakable' Documentary Online

The 'Unbreakable' documentary, which was recently halted by the police, has now been leaked online by popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathi. The documentary belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and it was intended to be released in the lead-up to the Delhi elections.

The documentary, titled Unbreakable, highlights the AAP's struggle and features interviews with key leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Sanjay Singh. It covers the party's experiences, especially regarding the Delhi liquor policy case. The video also touches upon the arrests of party leaders like Satyender Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI and ED, and their eventual release on bail. The leaders in the documentary express their view that there was a conspiracy against them and criticize the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi Police stopped the screening of the documentary, stating that it violated election guidelines. The police emphasized that political parties must apply for permission through the District Election Officer’s office for such events. However, Arvind Kejriwal argued that the documentary is not related to the election campaign, arguing that it does not feature election symbols or speeches.