  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Dhruv Rathi Leaks AAP's Controversial 'Unbreakable' Documentary Online

Dhruv Rathi Leaks AAPs Controversial Unbreakable Documentary Online
x

Dhruv Rathi Leaks AAP's Controversial 'Unbreakable' Documentary Online

Highlights

The Aam Aadmi Party's documentary Unbreakable, which was recently stopped by the Delhi Police, has been leaked online by YouTuber Dhruv Rathi. The 30-minute video features interviews with top AAP leaders and criticizes the BJP and PM Modi.

The 'Unbreakable' documentary, which was recently halted by the police, has now been leaked online by popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathi. The documentary belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and it was intended to be released in the lead-up to the Delhi elections.

The documentary, titled Unbreakable, highlights the AAP's struggle and features interviews with key leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Sanjay Singh. It covers the party's experiences, especially regarding the Delhi liquor policy case. The video also touches upon the arrests of party leaders like Satyender Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI and ED, and their eventual release on bail. The leaders in the documentary express their view that there was a conspiracy against them and criticize the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi Police stopped the screening of the documentary, stating that it violated election guidelines. The police emphasized that political parties must apply for permission through the District Election Officer’s office for such events. However, Arvind Kejriwal argued that the documentary is not related to the election campaign, arguing that it does not feature election symbols or speeches.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick