'Differential pricing of vaccines disturbing'

New Delhi: In the suo moto proceedings on the Covid-19 disaster, the Supreme Court on Friday requested a string of inquiries to the Centre about its plans on implementing a lockdown, oxygen distribution to States, vaccine costs and availability of medicines.



Last week, the apex court took cognizance of the problems associated to oxygen supply, drug availability, and numerous different authorities insurance policies and measures in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic. A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud, LN Rao and SR Bhat mentioned that the courtroom has obtained some petitions which elevate whole native problems with grave significance.

The Supreme Court mentioned that the differential pricing of vaccine for the Centre, States and private hospitals is "very very disturbing". The SC asked the Centre to elucidate why the Covid-19 vaccine has been priced in another way for the States, the non-public sector and the Centre.