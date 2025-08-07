Live
Digital Grievance Redressal in WCD Schemes Sees Major Uptake, Say the Centre
New Delhi: The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) has reported significant progress in leveraging digital platforms for grievance redressal and citizen engagement, in response to a query raised in the Rajya Sabha by Maya Naroliya, Amar Pal Maurya, Dr. K. Laxman, and Kiran Choudhry.
Answering a question, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur stated that the Ministry received 15,761 public grievances through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) between August 1, 2023, and July 31, 2025. An additional 414 pending cases were carried forward, and 15,782 grievances were resolved during the same period.
CPGRAMS, a 24x7 digital platform accessible via web and mobile apps (including UMANG), allows citizens to file complaints and track their status using a unique registration ID. The system also includes an appeal and feedback mechanism for unresolved cases. Oversight is provided by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, which regularly reviews pendency and quality of redressal.
In addition to CPGRAMS, the Ministry operates the Women Helpline (181) under Mission Shakti, which has assisted over 1.06 crore women since its inception in April 2015. For children in distress, the Child Helpline (1098) functions round-the-clock and is integrated with the national emergency response system (ERSS-112).
The Ministry has also implemented the Poshan Tracker app to monitor Anganwadi services and nutrition delivery. As of July 1, 2025, a Facial Recognition System (FRS) has been made mandatory for the distribution of Take-Home Ration (THR), ensuring benefits reach only registered beneficiaries.
To further strengthen grievance redressal under Mission Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0, PM CARES, and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), a dedicated call centre with toll-free number 14408 has been established. Grievances received are routed to relevant field functionaries via the Poshan Tracker dashboard, with a directive to resolve cases within 30 days.