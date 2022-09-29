Digvijaya Singh enters Congress presidential race

New Delhi: Senior party leader Digvijaya Singh is now in the race for the Congress presidential post, according to sources. Digvijaya Singh, who is set to return to Delhi late on Wednesday, will likely to file his nomination on Friday, sources said.

Digvijaya Singh said, "I am seriously considering filing nomination, but haven't taken a final decision. I will arrive in Delhi tonight and take a final call after meeting senior leadership on Thursday morning."

The names of Digvijaya Singh, KC Venugopal, and Mallikarjun Kharge had emerged as frontrunners after a question mark was put on Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's run for Congress chief post following the rebellion in Rajasthan Congress.

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, is also in the race for the October 17 AICC presidential election.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has remained firm in his decision not to contest for the post of Congress president. Rahul Gandhi had resigned as Congress president after the party suffered its second consecutive defeat in parliamentary elections in 2019.