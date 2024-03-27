Live
Dilip Ghosh is a habitual offender against women: Trinamool tells Bengal CEO
Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress delegation on Wednesday met the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and complained that the BJP’s National Vice President and party candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency Dilip Ghosh is a habitual offender against women.
On Tuesday, Trinamool accused Ghosh of using derogatory remarks against the family lineage of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The delegation representative and West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said that they strongly condemn the manner in which Dilip Ghosh abused women.
“This is not the first time that Ghosh has attacked the Chief Minister in such an un-parliamentary manner. He has tried to malign the Chief Minister relentlessly for flourishing the women-power in West Bengal,” Basu said.
Another delegation representative and the West Bengal Minister of State-in-Charge of the Finance Department (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya said that they have informed the office of the CEO about the details of the abuses by Dilip Ghosh and also requested the office to initiate action against him for violation of the model code of conduct.
Meanwhile, Ghosh said that he would give his explanations to the Election Commission of India directly.
“Trinamool Congress plays this ‘women card’ before every election. But now the common people have understood this trick. I have every right to question the Chief Minister. Do not the people of Sandeshkhali know who actually anti-women are?” Ghosh questioned.
BJP central leadership has also issued a show-cause notice to Ghosh for his derogatory comments and has also asked him to tender an apology.