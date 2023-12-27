Disabled students display talent at sports and cultural meet

Dhenkanal: The mentally challenged students have showed that they can excel in entertainment as well as sporting activities. These students displayed their talent during the three-day 4th State Level Sports and Cultural Meet-2023-24. The meet was organised by Jiban Jyoti Welfare Association for Mentally and Physically Challenged at Govindpur during its silver jubilee celebration.

Collector Manoranjan Mallick inaugurated the Sports and Cultural Meet-2023-24 and greeted 300 participants from various districts. The mentally challenged and hearing impaired students took part in the sporting events such as high jump, long jump and shot put. Several other differently-abled students participated in cultural events such as partriotic dance, song, modern dance, group dance, group songs and classical dance. The mentally challenged schoolchildren were in the age-group of 5 to 17 years.

SP Gyanranjan Mohapatra congratulated all the participants, organisers, teachers and trainers of the event. Motivational speaker and academician Sumitra Behera congratulated Jiban Jyoti School organisers for their sustained efforts in the overall progress of the disabled children. District Social Security Officer Suvendu Khuntia spoke on Jiban Jyoti’s care and protection of the mentally challenged students for the last 25 years. Jiban Jyoti Mentally Challenged School Director Pradyumna Kumar Mohapatra spoke on the success stories of mentally challenged students.