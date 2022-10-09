  • Menu
Disha Patani's father likely to contest Mayor elections in UP

Bollywood actress Disha Patani's father, Jagdish Singh Patani, is making his debut in politics.

After taking voluntary retirement from UP Police services, Jagdish Patani has expressed his desire to contest in upcoming mayor's elections in Bareilly city where he was posted for years as a Circle Officer in the vigilance department.

His hoardings have come up at various locations in the city.

Talking to reporters, the father of the actor said that he has been offered the ticket by a few parties but he is checking his options before making a decision.

