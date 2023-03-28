Disqualified as MP, Rahul asked to vacate official bungalow by Apr 22

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Monday served a notice to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case last week, official sources said.

The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House served the notice on the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005.

The development is likely to further escalate the political fight between the BJP and the Congress and its allies who have targeted the government over the issue. A local court in Gujarat had convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case on March 23 and sentenced him to two years in jail.