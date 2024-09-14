Dive deeper into research: Sudhanshu

Dhenkanal: Fire Services Director General Sudhanshu Sarangi interacted with students of PG Diploma in Journalism (English and Odia) at Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) here on Thursday. He highlighted the importance of truthful, in-depth and evidence-based reporting. He encouraged the students to dive deeper into research and read more books. Unless they do research, they cannot gather inputs before taking interview of any eminent person. The students must know the history of Odisha, India and other countries,Sarangi said. Right to privacy is also important while reporting facts, he added.

Sarangi said bothmedia and police must ensure ‘common good’ and this should be the priority in the best interests of the people. The police must be always ready to provide media with updated information regarding any incident, he said.

IIMC Dhenkanal Regional Director Anand Pradhan said both police and journalists search for truth in their respective fields.