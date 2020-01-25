Divisive Slogans At Shaheen Bagh Says BJP

BJP's national spokesperson, Sambit Patra on Saturday, accused protesters at Shaheen Bagh of raising divisive and anti-India slogans. Shaheen Bagh in Delhi has been the epicentre of protests in the national capital over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for more than forty days now.

The protests have caused considerable inconvenience to the local residents because of the blocking of the highway.

The BJP, in recent days, has been shifting the focus to the Shaheen Bagh protests. With less than two weeks to go for Delhi assembly elections, the ruling party at the Centre has been trying to put pressure on Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, to take sides on the issue. Earlier, BJP leader Vijay Goel had also lashed out against the protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

The Congress has come out openly in support of the protesters at Shaheen Bagh and its leaders, Mani Shanker Aiyer and Digvijay Singh were seen at the venue of the protests.

The BJP has repeatedly been questioning AAP on its stand on the Shaheen Bagh protests and whether it supports the demonstrations being staged against the CAA there and elsewhere in the national capital. The AAP leaders, however, have refused to rise to the bait.

At a media conference on Saturday, responding to a specific question on whether he stood by the people of Shaheen Bagh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is said to have responded that he stood by the people of all areas of Delhi and named some localities in addition to Shaheen Bagh to drive home his point.